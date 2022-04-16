VHP, Bajrang Dal organise bike rally in Hyderabad on Hanuman Jayanti

To mark the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, members of Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal organised a bike rally in Hyderabad. "Today, on the occasion of Mahaveer Hanuman's birthday, a Maha Shobha Yatra is being taken out," said Kailash, the Media Convenor of Vishva Hindu Parishad Media Convenor.

Lakhs of devotees took part in this procession, which will be carried out from Gowliguda to the Tadbund Hanuman Temple. "Apart from this, a number of rallies will be taken out from Champapet Hanuman mandir, Secunderabad, Vidya Nagar, Ram Nagar and Gachibowli. By the time the rally would reach Tadbund Hanuman temple, nearly 2 lakh bikes will be there to mark the occasion," he added.

The festival of Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the Hindu god by the devotees of Lord Hanuman. (ANI)

