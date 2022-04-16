Om Birla calls for environment protection, avoiding misuse of natural resources

With an aim to create awareness about sustainable environment, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday suggested keeping the surroundings safe and avoiding misusing natural resources. Speaking at Parliamentary Research and Training Institute programme organised at the Parliament premises, Birla urged the gathering for innovative ways to preserve the environment.

Noting that the environment is a serious issue for the whole world, Birla said the safety of the environment is very important and the issue of global warming is a major issue not only for India but also for the whole world, and that climate change is the key issue as it affects various sectors of life. "Human life is affected due to climate change. Climate change has a wide impact on our economic health and many sectors. When the ecosystem gets affected, it affects society, the economy and health. Central and State governments take steps to fight environmental change," Birla said.

In the Paris agreement, Birla said people decided to begin a fight for environmental change. He further asserted that the developed countries took a pledge that they will not only save the world by keeping the environment safe but also support the developing countries. "Environment has always been a part of our lives as we would worship trees, Sun, Earth and water," he added.

He further suggested, "Our young generation should work on it. This is your's responsibility at a time when we are celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav." Citing an example of the freedom struggle period, Birla said the "freedom fighters were not aware whether they will get any post after the country will be freed".

"So, this is the time when we need to fight to save the environment," Birla added. (ANI)

