BRIEF-Macron Seen Winning France's Presidential Election With 55.5% Of Vote-Ipsos-Sopra Steria Poll
Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 20:00 IST
2022 Ipsos-Sopra Steria Poll For France Info And Le Parisien-Aujourd'hui En France: * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WITH 55.5% OF VOTE
* THE VOTER TURNOUT IS EXPECTED AT 72% FOR THE SECOND ROUND IN FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION Survey of 1,676 respondents conducted between April 14-16; margin of error between +/- 0.7 and 2.4 pts. (Gdansk Newsroom)
