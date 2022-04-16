Will develop Khajuraho as world class railway station: Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said that Khajuraho station in Madhya Pradesh will be developed as a world class station.

He also said Vande Bharat train will halt at this tourist place popular with national and international tourists. "Khajuraho station would be turned into a world class station like Rani Kamalapati station in Bhopal and Gandhinagar station in Gujarat,'' he told reporters here.

Vaishnaw also said that railways will fund farmers for setting up solar power units. "By this way they can also produce electricity. A pilot will be planned for this purpose,'' he added. About changing the name of Dugariya to Bageshwar Dham in the Chhatarpur district, he said if the state government sends a proposal it would be renamed.

