Maha: Farmer killed in tiger attack in Chandrapur

A farmer was mauled to death by a tiger in Brahmapuri forest division of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, an official said on Sunday.

Tulashiram Kambali (67), a resident of Awalgaon village, had gone to his farm plot to water crops on Saturday evening when a tiger attacked him and dragged him over a distance of 200 metres, killing him instantly, the official said.

His body was found near the Wainganga river, he added.

