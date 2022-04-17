Left Menu

Telangana: Mahbubnagar administration translocates four 100-year-old trees

The Mahbubnagar administration translocated four 100-year-old trees from the Roads and Buildings guest house to KCR Urban Eco Park here, in order to construct a vegetable and meat market on the premises.

ANI | Mahbubnagar (Telangana) | Updated: 17-04-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 18:36 IST
Telangana: Mahbubnagar administration translocates four 100-year-old trees
Mahbubnagar administration translocates four 100-year-old trees (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahbubnagar administration translocated four 100-year-old trees from the Roads and Buildings guest house to KCR Urban Eco Park here, in order to construct a vegetable and meat market on the premises. The administration in association with the Green India challenge and other organizations carried out the novel initiative. The translocation and plantation happened under the supervision of Excise Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud and District Collector S Venkat Rao.

Minister and District Collector appreciated the efforts of Green India Challenge, Vata Foundation, Public Health EE Vijaya Bhaskar and other Engineering staff who played a pivotal role in shifting. People of the district Mahaboobnagar appreciated the efforts of Green India Challenge founder and Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar, Excise Minister, District Collector and GIC Co-founder Raghava for making the translocation of trees possible without any damage.

DCCB Vice-Chairman Koramoni Venkatayya, and former Market Committee Chairman, Rakesh were present at the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
4
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022