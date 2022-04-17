'Farmers must get international prices for their wheat': Hooda

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday here said farmers of Haryana should benefit from increased wheat prices in the international market. ''The farmers of Haryana should benefit from the spike in wheat prices in the international market. The prices have reached Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500 per quintal,'' Hooda said.

Many countries are sourcing their wheat from India and other countries after Russia's invasion of Ukraine --- known as the breadbasket of Europe -- and subsequent Western sanctions against Moscow which has curtailed overall wheat supply.

The former Haryana chief minister also said that the wheat production has come down by 5-10 quintals per acre in the state due to the early onset of heat wave conditions this season, and the government should give a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal on the MSP to compensate the farmers.

Hooda, who is the Leader of the Opposition in Haryana, said there has been a substantial increase in the input costs of farmers. ''The cost of farming has increased tremendously in the last few years, due to the weather and inflation. During the Congress government, no tax was imposed on fertilizers, seeds, medicines, or farming equipment, but the BJP government has imposed heavy taxes on all these things. ''During the Congress tenure, Haryana used to get cheaper petrol and diesel than neighbouring states. Therefore, every petrol pump along the border of the state used to have boards advertising 'cheapest oil','' he said. ''But now, diesel is cheaper in many neighbouring states, including Delhi. This has increased the cost to the farmers,'' he said.

Hooda accused the BJP led state government of derailing the pace of development in Jhajjar and failing to bring big projects to the district. "During our government, major projects like AIIMS, railway line, metro line were established in Jhajjar, but no such project came here during the BJP and BJP-JJP government. Even the condition of the roads has become such that people have to search for road in the potholes," Hooda said.

He said that the entire state is facing a power crisis even when it has the capacity to generate more electricity than it needs ''due to the power plants set up during the Congress tenure''.

''But the state government is not producing power according to capacity and this has pushed the state in an acute power crisis," he alleged.

Asked about Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, Hooda said he will continue to fight for the interest of the state. "The water of SYL is the right of Haryana and it should be given to us,'' he said.

