Left Menu

J-K: SIA tightens noose around author of seditious article, searches premises of media outlet

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) tightened the noose around the author of a seditious article Abdul Aala Fazili and the Editor and other associates of the monthly digital magazine "The Kashmir Wala". The search was held at several locations in Srinagar, informed the officials on Sunday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-04-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 22:57 IST
J-K: SIA tightens noose around author of seditious article, searches premises of media outlet
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) tightened the noose around the author of a seditious article Abdul Aala Fazili and the Editor and other associates of the monthly digital magazine "The Kashmir Wala". The search was held at several locations in Srinagar, informed the officials on Sunday. "The article titled "The shackles of slavery will break" written by Abdul Aala Fazili and published in the monthly digital magazine "The Kashmir Wala" on the one hand is highly provocative, written with the purpose of abetting the youth to take the path of violence by glorifying terrorism and on the other, the write-up promoted and propagated the false narrative, which is essential to sustain secessionist-cum-terrorist campaign aimed at breaking the territorial integrity of India," informed the police in an official statement.

The officials also informed that the repeated reference to freedom and terror outfit's rhetoric makes it amply clear that the article is not 'merely propaganda but also the articulation of Pakistan ISI and the vision of its sponsored terrorist secessionist networks.' The searches for the collection of evidence, by the sleuths of SIA of Jammu and Kashmir, were conducted at the Office of The Kashmir Walla at Rajbagh, at the residence of Abdul Aala Fazili at and the residence of Fahad Shah (Editor of the monthly digital magazine) at Soura Srinagar.

The search teams seized incriminating evidence, which includes the material in computers, laptops and other digital equipment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
4
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022