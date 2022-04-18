Left Menu

Jindal Stainless keen to invest in renewable energy sector: MD Abhyuday Jindal

The company sources energy from its 264 megawatt MW captive thermal power plant, to run the unit.JSL is expanding the capacity at Jajpur by another 1 MT to 2.1 MTPA.As part of the governments mission of carbon-neutrality, JSL is also keen to move on to renewable sources to manufacture stainless steel.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 13:46 IST
Jindal Stainless keen to invest in renewable energy sector: MD Abhyuday Jindal

Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) is keen make an investment in the renewable energy sector to set up 300 MW solar and wind capacities in three states, its MD Abhyuday Jindal said.

There will be no more investments in thermal energy, he told PTI.

However, the industrialist did not specify the amount JSL intends to invest to set up the renewable capacity.

''It will be very premature to give any figure. But we are keen to invest in the renewable sector. The capacities will be both solar and wind,'' Jindal said speaking on the sidelines of the Global Stainless Steel Expo (GSSE) 2022.

When asked about the capacity and the locations of the project, he replied 300 MW of solar and wind energy capacity will be set up in Odisha, Haryana and Rajasthan.

The green energy generated from the project will be used to manufacture stainless steel as ''we are expanding,'' Jindal said.

The country's largest stainless steel maker Jindal Stainless owns and operates 1.1 million tonne per annum (MTPA) plant in Jajpur, Odisha. The company sources energy from its 264 megawatt MW captive thermal power plant, to run the unit.

JSL is expanding the capacity at Jajpur by another 1 MT to 2.1 MTPA.

''As part of the government's mission of carbon-neutrality, JSL is also keen to move on to renewable sources to manufacture stainless steel. Phasing out of our existing thermal capacity would depend on government rules and regulations,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low-risk peers: Study

Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022