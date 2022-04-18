Railway police official killed in terrorist attack in J-K's Pulwama

One railway police official has been killed and two others sustained injuries in the terrorist attack in Pulwama on Monday evening, the Jammu and Kashmir Police informed. The area has been cordoned off.

"#Terrorists fired upon RPF personnel at Kakapora, #Pulwama. In this #terror incident, 02 RPF personnel sustained bullet injuries and were evacuated to hospital, where 01 RPF personnel succumbed and attained #martyrdom. The area was cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police today. Earlier in the day, the police informed that two Railway Police officials were injured in the terrorist attack in the Kakapora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

