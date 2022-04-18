Left Menu

Railway police official killed in terrorist attack in J-K's Pulwama

One railway police official has been killed and two others sustained injuries in the terrorist attack in Pulwama on Monday evening, the Jammu and Kashmir Police informed.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-04-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 19:20 IST
Railway police official killed in terrorist attack in J-K's Pulwama
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One railway police official has been killed and two others sustained injuries in the terrorist attack in Pulwama on Monday evening, the Jammu and Kashmir Police informed. The area has been cordoned off.

"#Terrorists fired upon RPF personnel at Kakapora, #Pulwama. In this #terror incident, 02 RPF personnel sustained bullet injuries and were evacuated to hospital, where 01 RPF personnel succumbed and attained #martyrdom. The area was cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police today. Earlier in the day, the police informed that two Railway Police officials were injured in the terrorist attack in the Kakapora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
2
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022