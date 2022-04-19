Left Menu

Denmark to boost North Sea gas production to quit Russian supply

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 19-04-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 13:05 IST
Denmark to boost North Sea gas production to quit Russian supply
Mette Frederiksen Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Denmark's government on Tuesday said it would temporarily increase production of natural gas from its fields in the North Sea, but that it planned to phase out natural gas in the longer term to become independent of Russian supplies. "We will increase production of natural gas in the North Sea for a limited time period," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters during a briefing on Tuesday.

"We are convinced it's better to produce gas in the North Sea than buying it from (Russian President) Vladimir Putin," Frederiksen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

