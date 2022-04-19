Left Menu

PM Modi inaugurates new dairy complex, potato processing plant in Gujarat's Banaskantha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and visited the new dairy complex and potato processing plant at Diyodar in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, built at a cost of over Rs 600 crores.

ANI | Banaskantha (Gujarat) | Updated: 19-04-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 14:21 IST
PM Modi inaugurates new dairy complex, potato processing plant in Gujarat's Banaskantha
PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and visited the new dairy complex and potato processing plant at Diyodar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and visited the new dairy complex and potato processing plant at Diyodar in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, built at a cost of over Rs 600 crores. The new dairy complex is a greenfield project and will enable the processing of about 30 lakh litres of milk, produce about 80 tonnes of butter, one lakh litres of ice cream, 20 tonnes of condensed milk (Khoya) and 6 tonnes of chocolate daily.

The potato processing plant will produce different types of processed potato products like French fries, potato chips, aloo tikki, patties etc, many of which will be exported to other countries. These plants will empower the local farmers and give a boost to the rural economy in the region.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday for a three-day visit to his home state of Gujarat, laid the foundation stone for multiple projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar in Gujarat's Banaskantha district. Later in the day, he will lay the foundation stone of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

 Australia
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022