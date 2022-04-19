MP: Chhindwara's oranges get new identity, named Satpuda

Oranges grown in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district will now have a distinct identity of their own from the ones produced in Nagpur in neighboring Maharashtra, and will be called Satpuda orange under the ''one district one produce'' scheme of the government, an official said on Tuesday.

The authorities have also created a QR code for the fruit, which will reveal all the information about the variety, the moment someone scans the code, he said. "Very few people know that a major chunk of Nagpur's orange is sourced from Chhindwara district. It has played a major role in getting Nagpur the tag of Orange City," the official from the public relations department said.

Under the one-district-one-produce scheme, oranges grown in Chhindwara will be known as "Satpuda orange", she said.

Oranges grown in Chhindwara have a thin cover and are sweet and juicy. Because of its distinct qualities, cultivators were directly selling the fruit to multi-national companies, the official said.

Oranges are grown in Chhindwara district's Pandhurna, Saunsar, Bicchua, and other development blocks in an area of 25,000 hectares.

Nearly 4.5 lakh tonnes of oranges are produced in this region, of which 60 to 70 percent are sourced by Nagpur traders and from there, it reaches the other states and Bangladesh, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)