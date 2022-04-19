Left Menu

All lithium contracts in Mexico to be reviewed, president says

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 19:34 IST
All lithium contracts in Mexico to be reviewed, president says

All contracts to mine lithium in Mexico will need to be reviewed, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday, as the country prepares to chage its law.

The comment comes after Mexico's lower house passed a change to the mining law to nationalize lithium production. "All contracts will be reviewed, the authorizations for lithium," Lopez Obrador said in a regular news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022