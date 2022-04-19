Woman dead after being struck by lightning
PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 19-04-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 21:55 IST
- Country:
- India
A woman died on Tuesday after being struck by lightning at Lingmoo village in outh Sikkim, police said.
The victim was identified to be Romila Chettri (42), police said.
The body was handed over to her family after autopsy, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Romila Chettri
- Sikkim
Advertisement