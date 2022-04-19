Grant forest clearance to coal mine allotted to Maha in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh govt tells Centre

The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday wrote to the Centre recommending grant of forest clearance to a coal mine allotted to Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (Mahagenco) in Raigarh district, an official said.

The move came a day after Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur and discussed necessary clearances required for Gare-Pelma Sector 2 coal block allocated to Mahagenco in Raigarh forest division.

The state's forest and climate change department, in a recommendation letter to Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Tuesday, has sought approval for diversion of 214.869 hectares of forest land for Gare Pelma Sector-2 opencast coal mine in favour of Mahagenco, a state public relations department official said.

''The letter was dispatched after completing all formalities over the application received from the company. The state government has approved the application (of Mahagenco) and has made the recommendation to Centre for grant of clearance,'' he said.

Mahagenco has proposed diversion of 214.869 hectares of forest land for the coal block, and this was considered acceptable after examination by Raigarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), he said.

''In lieu of the aforesaid forest land, the applicant company has fulfilled the process of terms and conditions for depositing money for compensatory afforestation in private land of equivalent area in Chakradharpur, Natwarpur and Dhumbahal villages. A joint report in this connection has been given by the Raigad DFO and the applicant company,'' the official informed.

During the meeting with CM Baghel on Monday, Raut had said in order to ensure the continuity of coal supply to power generation units of Maharashtra, this block is crucial and urged for early completion of all the related formalities and clearances.

