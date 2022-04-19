Left Menu

Dilip Walse Patil holds talks with Maha CM amid loudspeaker row

After Maharashtra Home Department decided to make it mandatory for religious sites to seek permission for using loudspeakers, State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil informed that he held talks with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in this regard.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-04-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 23:48 IST
Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After Maharashtra Home Department decided to make it mandatory for religious sites to seek permission for using loudspeakers, State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil informed that he held talks with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in this regard. "Talks about law and order happened," Patil said on yesterday's meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in this regard.

Amid sharp comments from MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Azaan, the Maharashtra home department has decided to implement the earlier court orders on the use of loudspeakers at religious sites. The state government will now make it mandatory for religious sites to seek permission for using loudspeakers. Over the last few days, political temperatures in the state have heated up sparked by Raj Thackeray's remarks on loudspeakers.

Raj Thackeray has warned the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that it should remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which MNS workers will install speakers outside mosques and play the Hanuman Chalisa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

