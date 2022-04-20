Norwegian FM to visit India next week; discussions on climate, energy likely

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt will visit India from April 25-27 during which she would take part in the Raisina Dialogue and hold talks with the Indian leadership to strengthen bilateral ties.

Announcing the visit, the Norwegian Embassy here said the Nordic country cooperates with India on issues concerning the oceans, clean energy, climate and environment, among others.

Both countries have an increasing and extensive business collaboration, and in addition, they are together in the UN Security Council, it noted.

"Norway and India share common ambitions on climate and environment. To fulfill India's goals in this area, large-scale development of renewable energy and hydrogen production is required, for which the country needs foreign investment and international technology. This opens up great opportunities for Norwegian business and industry, and therefore a number of Norwegian companies will participate during the visit," Huitfeldt was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Embassy.

In addition to participating in the Raisina Dialogue -- India's annual geopolitical conference -- she will also hold political talks, the statement noted.

Norway aims to increase cooperation with India in contributing towards strengthened multilateral cooperation, international trade system, and legal order, it said.

