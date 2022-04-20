Left Menu

Norwegian FM to visit India next week; discussions on climate, energy likely

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt will visit India from April 25-27 during which she would take part in the Raisina Dialogue and hold talks with the Indian leadership to strengthen bilateral ties.Announcing the visit, the Norwegian Embassy here said the Nordic country cooperates with India on issues concerning the oceans, clean energy, climate and environment, among others.Both countries have an increasing and extensive business collaboration, and in addition, they are together in the UN Security Council, it noted.Norway and India share common ambitions on climate and environment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 15:30 IST
Norwegian FM to visit India next week; discussions on climate, energy likely
Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt will visit India from April 25-27 during which she would take part in the Raisina Dialogue and hold talks with the Indian leadership to strengthen bilateral ties.

Announcing the visit, the Norwegian Embassy here said the Nordic country cooperates with India on issues concerning the oceans, clean energy, climate and environment, among others.

Both countries have an increasing and extensive business collaboration, and in addition, they are together in the UN Security Council, it noted.

"Norway and India share common ambitions on climate and environment. To fulfill India's goals in this area, large-scale development of renewable energy and hydrogen production is required, for which the country needs foreign investment and international technology. This opens up great opportunities for Norwegian business and industry, and therefore a number of Norwegian companies will participate during the visit," Huitfeldt was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Embassy.

In addition to participating in the Raisina Dialogue -- India's annual geopolitical conference -- she will also hold political talks, the statement noted.

Norway aims to increase cooperation with India in contributing towards strengthened multilateral cooperation, international trade system, and legal order, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
3
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
4
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022