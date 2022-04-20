Left Menu

World Bank's Malpass calls for release of food from large global stockpiles

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 19:53 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
World Bank President David Malpass on Wednesday called for the release of food from large global stockpiles to help address the worsening food insecurity crisis that has been exacerbated spiking prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Malpass welcomed moves by India to sell food from its stockpiles and said similar steps by advanced economies would be helpful in adding to available supplies.

He said he expected the current food security crisis to last at least months and perhaps into next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

