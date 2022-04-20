Left Menu

Oil India Limited commissions India’s first pure green hydrogen pilot plant

Updated: 20-04-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 21:32 IST
Oil India Limited commissions India’s first pure green hydrogen pilot plant
The company also plans to study use cases for commercial applications of the blended fuel. Image Credit: Twitter(@OilIndiaLimited)
Oil India Limited (OIL) has taken the first significant step towards Green Hydrogen Economy in India with the commissioning of India's First 99.999% pure Green Hydrogen pilot plant, with an installed capacity of 10 kg per day at its Jorhat Pump Station in Assam today. The plant was commissioned in a record time of 3 months.

Shri Sushil Chandra Mishra, Chairman & Managing Director, inaugurated the plant in the presence of Shri Harish Madhav, Director (Finance) and Shri Prasanta Borkakoty, Resident Chief Executive of the company. The plant produces Green Hydrogen from the electricity generated by the existing 500kW Solar plant using a 100 kW Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) Electrolyser array. The use of AEM technology is being used for the first time in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Mishra said that the company has taken an important step towards fulfilling the vision of our Prime Minister for an atmanirbhar India. This plant is expected to increase its production of green hydrogen from 10 kg per day to 30 kg per day in future. The company has initiated a detailed study in collaboration with IIT Guwahati on blending of Green Hydrogen with Natural Gas and its effect on the existing infrastructure of OIL. The company also plans to study use cases for commercial applications of the blended fuel.

