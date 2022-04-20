Left Menu

Early summer vacations for Chhattisgarh schools as mercury soars

In view of the rising temperature across the country, Chhattisgarh Education Department on Wednesday announced early summer vacations in the state.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 20-04-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 21:36 IST
Early summer vacations for Chhattisgarh schools as mercury soars
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In view of the rising temperature across the country, Chhattisgarh Education Department on Wednesday announced early summer vacations in the state. As per an official release, all government and private schools in the state would have summer vacations from April 24 to June 14.

Endline assessment of a few subjects has been scheduled for April 25 for which students who voluntarily wish to attend can complete the tests on the scheduled dates. After the assessments, the schools will open for the next academic session on June 15, informed the officials from the education department.

The said order will be applicable in government and private schools. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
2
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
3
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
4
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022