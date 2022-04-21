Two farmers killed, one injured in wild bear attack

Two farmers were killed and one sustained grievous injuries when a wild bear attacked them in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Thursday, a police officer said.

The three farmers belonging to the same family were engaged in ploughing their paddy field in the morning when an adult wild bear attacked them at Ambera Nagesiatoli village under the jurisdiction of Karanj police station, the officer said.

While 56-year-old Lalit Kishan died on the spot, Subhash Kishan (25) and Mangleshwar Kishan (35) sustained grievous injuries after the wild animal pounced on them suddenly.

The injured were rushed to Sisai Referral Hospital for primary treatment before they were referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), Ranchi.

Subhash Kishan, however, succumbed to his injuries in course of treatment at RIMS, the officer added.

