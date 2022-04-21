Left Menu

NTPC partners with Delhi Jal Board to convert STP waste sludge into energy

In Delhi NCR alone, Sewage Treatment Plants produce up to 800 MT of sludge per day. The disposal of this sludge is a major challenge as it contributes towards environmental pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 17:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an endeavour to reduce the carbon footprint, NTPC Ltd, India's largest integrated energy company has come together with Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to utilize the sludge produced in the sewage treatment plants (STP) of DJB.

The torrefied waste sludge was fired from NTPC's unit 4 Boiler at Dadri. This green technological solution is an innovative way to convert STP sludge into energy via environment friendly means to reduce CO2 emissions.

In Delhi NCR alone, Sewage Treatment Plants produce up to 800 MT of sludge per day. The disposal of this sludge is a major challenge as it contributes towards environmental pollution. It also poses a major threat to the health of the people residing around the area. Firing sludge in the boiler will reduce net CO2 emission, and water & land pollution and will pave the way to utilize the waste and convert it to energy in an environment friendly manner.

NTPC is taking various steps to make its energy portfolio greener and plans to have 60 GW capacity through Renewable Energy sources by 2032.

The total installed capacity of the company is 68,881.68 MW having 23 coal-based, 7 gas-based, 1 Hydro, 19 renewable energy projects. Under JV, NTPC has 9 coal-based, 4 gas-based, 8 hydro and 5 renewable energy projects.

(With Inputs from PIB)

