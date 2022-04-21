Left Menu

Rat delays Jammu-bound Air India flight by around 60 minutes at Srinagar airport

The Tata-owned Air India flight was delayed by over an hour due to a rat that was found in the plane before take-off from Srinagar (SXR) airport at 1415 hours on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 22:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Tata-owned Air India flight was delayed by over an hour due to a rat that was found in the plane before take-off from Srinagar (SXR) airport at 1415 hours on Thursday. "Air India AI-822 flight from Srinagar to Jammu was delayed due to rat found in the aircraft, the flight was reported delayed," the airport official told ANI.

According to the flight schedule to take off from Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport in Srinagar at 2:15 pm but it was taken off around 3:20 pm an hours delay. Last year ANI reported in May a bat was found mid-air on an Air India flight. The Air India flight to Newark (EWR) took off from Delhi's IGI Airport as per schedule but the bat was seen after the plane was in the air for about 30 minutes. The Flight Captain decided to take the aircraft back to the original base (Delhi). Wildlife staff were called to catch and remove the bat from the cabin.

Air India spokesperson refused to comment on the issue of a rat being found on the flight.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

