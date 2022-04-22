Left Menu

Two farmers killed, one injured in wild bear attack

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 22-04-2022 00:42 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 00:39 IST
Two farmers killed, one injured in wild bear attack
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two farmers were killed and one sustained grievous injuries when a sloth bear attacked them in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Thursday, police said. The three members, belonging to a family, were engaged in ploughing their paddy fields in the morning when animal attacked them at Ambera Nagesiatoli village under the jurisdiction of Karanj police station in Bharno block, a senior officer said.

Fifty-six-year-old Lalit Kishan died on the spot, Subhash Kishan (25) and Mangleshwar Kishan (35) sustained grievous injuries after the wild animal pounced on them suddenly.

The injured were rushed to Sisai Referral Hospital for primary treatment before they were referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), Ranchi.

Subhash Kishan, however, succumbed to his injuries in the facility, the officer said.

The incident took place at Ambera, a village of 200 households, between 5 am and 6 am on Thursday when three farmers were working on their farms.

Divisional forest officer (DFO), Gumla, Srikant Verma told PTI, "The village is adjacent to Londra forest. As per the information we received, the sloth bear was passing through the farm field. And, it suddenly attacked the farmers and killed one person on the field and left two critically injured." He said that the two injured - Subhash and Mangleshwar - were immediately brought to Ranchi RIMS. ''Subhash, however, succumbed to his injury. Mangleshwar is undergoing treatment and his condition is stated to be stable. All three people had serious face and head injuries," Verma said.

The incident of bear attack at Ambera village is rare, even though there is presence of the animal at hills between Ambera and Ambua villages, he said.

The next of kin of the deceased will be given an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each as per the rules. ''We have already given Rs 20,000 each to the family members of the two people who died in bear attack,'' Verma said.

Besides elephants, man-bear conflicts also cause huge damage to life and property in Jharkhand. As per an estimation of the forest department, the population of sloth bear could be 1,200-1,500 in Jharkhand.

There are eight species of bear found in the world, of which four—Asiatic black bear, includinng Himalayan brown, Malayan sun bear and sloth bear found in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hunt for "dark matter"; Omicron BA.2 overall makes up more than 90% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hu...

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
4
Inaugural NIF translation fellowships for 3 books

Inaugural NIF translation fellowships for 3 books

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022