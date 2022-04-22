Left Menu

CISF Sub Inspector killed in Jammu terrorist attack

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was killed and two others injured after a bus carrying security personnel was attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday early morning.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-04-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 09:47 IST
CISF Sub Inspector killed in Jammu terrorist attack
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was killed and two others injured after a bus carrying security personnel was attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday early morning. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to track down the assailants.

A senior CISF officer informed ANI on anonymity that a bus carrying 15 CISF personnel going for morning shift duties was attacked by the terrorists at about 4.25 am hours near Chaddha Camp in Jammu. "CISF averted the terrorist attack by retaliating effectively to the attack and forced the terrorists to run away, averting a major loss. In the line of action, one ASI of CISF has lost his life and two others are injured," he said.

He added that terrorists resorted to firing and an attack through grenades. The injured have been shifted to the hospital where the condition of some personnel is said to be critical.

The attack happened ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Samba district on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
2
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
3
Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hunt for "dark matter"; Omicron BA.2 overall makes up more than 90% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022