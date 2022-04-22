Chhattisgarh: Five including three children burnt to death after their car catches fire in Rajnandgaon

Five members of a family including three children were charred to death in a fire that broke out in their car after an accident in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, the police said. According to the police, on Thursday night, a car crashed in the culvert near Ganesh temple in Singarpur village under Thelkadih police station on Rajnandgaon-Khairagadh road, the police said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP), Khairagarh reached the spot as soon as the information about the incident was received. Additional Superintendent of Police, Sanjay Mahadeva said that the police and forensic team are conducting an investigation into the incident. (ANI)

