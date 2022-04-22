Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Five including three children burnt to death after their car catches fire in Rajnandgaon

Five members of a family including three children were charred to death in a fire that broke out in their car after an accident in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, the police said.

ANI | Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 22-04-2022 10:18 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 10:18 IST
Chhattisgarh: Five including three children burnt to death after their car catches fire in Rajnandgaon
A visual from the site in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five members of a family including three children were charred to death in a fire that broke out in their car after an accident in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, the police said. According to the police, on Thursday night, a car crashed in the culvert near Ganesh temple in Singarpur village under Thelkadih police station on Rajnandgaon-Khairagadh road, the police said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP), Khairagarh reached the spot as soon as the information about the incident was received. Additional Superintendent of Police, Sanjay Mahadeva said that the police and forensic team are conducting an investigation into the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
2
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation
3
Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

Rupee almost flat against US dollar in early trade

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hunt for "dark matter"; Omicron BA.2 overall makes up more than 90% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare for CERN collider restart in the hu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022