PM-KISAN: Over 26,000 farmers found ineligible in Maha's Raigad

It was launched on February 24, 2019.A total of 26,618 farmers have been found ineligible and a cumulative amount of Rs 11 crore has to be recovered from them. It was found that 4,509 farmers pay income tax, and Rs 2.20 crore out of Rs 3.81 crore has been recovered from them.

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 22-04-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 16:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Over 26,000 farmers in Raigad district in Maharashtra have been found ineligible for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and a sizable amount of Rs 11 crore transferred into their accounts as part of the Central government scheme has to be recovered, a senior official said on Friday.

The PM-KISAN is a central sector scheme in which Rs 6,000 is transferred into the bank accounts in three equal instalments per year of small and marginal farmers having landholding up to two hectares. It was launched on February 24, 2019.

''A total of 26,618 farmers have been found ineligible and a cumulative amount of Rs 11 crore has to be recovered from them. It was found that 4,509 farmers pay income tax, and Rs 2.20 crore out of Rs 3.81 crore has been recovered from them. An amount of Rs 7.65 crore has to be recovered from 22,109 farmers, of which only Rs 34.54 lakh has been recovered,'' said Raigad tehsildar Sachin Shejal.

