NIA charge-sheets trafficker for smuggling of arms and ammunition, narcotics from Pakistan

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against a narcotics trafficker in a case of smuggling of arms and ammunitions and narcotic substances from Pakistan via Punjab and Rajasthan. The charge sheet has been filed against accused Gurmej Singh alias Geju, resident of Ferozepur district in Punjab, under various sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and sections 18, 20,38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The case was initially registered on August 25 last year at Mamdot police station in Ferozepur, and re-registered by NIA on November 6 last year. "The case pertains to smuggling of Narcotic substances, weapons, ammunition, explosive materials and IEDs (Tiffin Bombs) sent from across Indo-Pak border by accused Lakhbir Singh Rode, Chief of banned terrorist organisation International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) and his associates via drones," said the NIA.

"These smuggled consignments were received by cadres of ISYF in India namely accused Darvesh Singh and Harmesh Singh alias Kali and transferred to the other members of ISYF namely Gurmukh Singh and Gagandeep Singh for carrying out terrorist activities in Punjab and other parts of India." "The investigation has established that accused Gurmej Singh is a member of ISYF, who in connivance with his Pakistan based handlers of ISYF and his sibling Harmesh Singh alias Kali and Cousin Darvesh Singh, was involved in the furtherance of terror activities by circulating terror funds arising out of proceeds of narcotics smuggling for furthering the subversive activities across Punjab and other parts of India," said the NIA.

Gurmej Singh was arrested in this case on October 10 last year. Earlier the NIA had charge-sheeted five Khalistani Terrorists on March 4 last year in this case. (ANI)

