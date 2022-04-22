CISF vehicle attack: NIA team visits spot in J-K

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday visited the Sunjwan area in Jammu and Kashmir, where a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) vehicle carrying 15 personnel was attacked by terrorists earlier in the day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jammu visit on April 24. The anti-terror agency visited the spot hours after the attack which was reported at about 4.25 am when the 15 CISF personnel, who were performing duty in the outer cordon near the Chadda Camp and their relieving teams arrived in a bus.

The CISF, in a statement, said, all the CISF personnel came under heavy firing from the terrorists. "The CISF personnel immediately took position and retaliated. During the course of retaliation, terrorists lobbed grenades and by taking advantage of darkness managed to escape from the spot towards the nearby residential area," said the CISF.

In the attack, the Central Armed Police Force said, Assistant Sub Inspector S.P. Patel of CISF laid down his life while undergoing treatment in hospital, one personnel was grievously injured and six other personnel of the Force sustained minor injuries while valiantly retaliating against the terrorist attack. All injured are undergoing treatment at Jammu Medical College and Hospital in Jammu.

In the subsequent action, security forces succeeded to eliminate the two terrorists responsible for the attack. As per information from the sources, two fidayeens (Aatma ghati) terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit were present in the area, said the CISF.

"These terrorists were planning to target the security forces and innocent people. If they could have managed to surpass the outer cordon (Naka), a major loss to the security forces might have been caused," said the CISF. Due to the valiant response by CISF personnel, a major fidayeen attack was not only averted but terrorists were contained and eliminated also, said the force.

State Investigation Agency (SIA) team also reached the Sunjwan area. The CISF said a total of three companies of CISF are deployed in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for Law and Order duties.

A CISF company (No. 757) of the 3rd Reserve Battalion has been deployed at Jammu City for maintaining Law and Order with the local police of Narwal Police Station, Jammu. Based on the inputs, the CISF said "some fidayeen terrorist organisations were planning a major attack in the Jammu region".

Considering the input, it said a joint "combing and search operation was being carried out in the area, wherein Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police personnel were deployed for inner cordon and search operation while CISF personnel were deputed at Naka near Chadda Camp meant for outer cordon". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)