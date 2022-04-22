Left Menu

'Unanimous decision taken to raze temple in Alwar'

After a temple was demolished in Rajasthan's Alwar, the district administration on Friday claimed that an unanimous decision was taken during the municipality meeting to remove the illegal encroachments on the roadside, said a statement.

ANI | Alwar (Rajasthan) | Updated: 22-04-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 20:12 IST
'Unanimous decision taken to raze temple in Alwar'
Visual of demolition of temple (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a temple was demolished in Rajasthan's Alwar, the district administration on Friday claimed that an unanimous decision was taken during the municipality meeting to remove the illegal encroachments on the roadside, said a statement. "Before the encroachment drive, the temple priests shifted the idols to another place," said District Magistrate Shivprasad Nakate.

Alwar district administration has issued the incident-wise and factual report of illegal encroachment removed in the Rajgarh Municipality area on April 17, 2022, saying that no religious discrimination has been done in removing encroachment, said a press release. The meeting of the Municipality Board on September 6, 2021, unanimously decided to remove the obstacles according to the master plan, added the press release.

During the removal of encroachments, action was taken on two pre-built temples. Out of which one temple, which was built recently, was completely built on top of the existing drain. During the removal of encroachments on April 17, 2022, and April 18, 2022, no valid construction of any person was demolished. During the removal of the encroachment, no protest was expressed nor did any law and order situation arise, stated the press release.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress chief GS Dotasara said, "Removal of Alwar temple's encroachment started during the previous rule of BJP govt...saying that Congress disturbs temples &idols, is wrong; this has always been BJP's agenda...as polls come, they spread religious unrest to make political chapatis." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Make in India' route

For its USD 20 billion 114 fighter jet deal, IAF in favour of 'Buy Global Ma...

 India
2
Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new Chandra study

Black holes demolish thousands of nearby stars to fuel growth, reveals new C...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
4
Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

Russian rouble firms towards 76 vs dollar, stocks fall

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022