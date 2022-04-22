Left Menu

Bommai seeks Centre's assistance in setting up of mega textile parks in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced the setting up of mega textile parks in Kalaburagi and Vijayapura and sought the Centre's assistance in providing infrastructure and other facilities.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced the setting up of mega textile parks in Kalaburagi and Vijayapura and sought the Centre's assistance in providing infrastructure and other facilities. Speaking to the media, Bommai said, "Karnataka is in the forefront in the garments sector. Mega textile parks would be set up in Kalaburagi and Vijayapura. Union government has been requested to assist the state in providing infrastructure and other facilities."

"Kalyana Karnataka would be developed comprehensively through the three-dimensional approach of the Development Board, implementation of the Nanjundappa report and Development of Backward Taluks," the Chief Minister said. "Rs 3,000 crore has been provided for KKRDB for development of Kalyana Karnataka region. Emphasis would be on infrastructure development, education, health, nutrition and human resources development," he said.

Replying to a question about whether an effort is on to take the ESI hospital in Kalaburagi to Dharwad, Bommai said that there is a demand for AIIMS hospital. "We have urged the Union government to accord AIIMS recognition to this ESI hospital to make it a top-notch hospital," he said.

"Under the Jal Jeevan Mission programme, every household would be provided with tapped drinking water by 2024. About 25 lakh households would get the facility this year, Bommai added. (ANI)

