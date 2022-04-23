Left Menu

IGI Airport Fake Indian Currency case: Racketeer sentenced after eight years

A Nepal-based racketeer this week was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment after almost eight years of his involvement in a case linked to the recovery of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 12:24 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
A Nepal-based racketeer this week was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment after almost eight years of his involvement in a case linked to the recovery of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Abi Mohammed Ansar, a resident of Hariharpur in the Simraungarh area of Nepal's Bara district, was awarded five years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000 by an NIA Special Court on Wednesday here in a case pertaining to the seizure of high-quality FICN seized from Indira Gandhi International Airport on April 18, 2014.

The NIA said that Ansar was caught with high-quality FICN of Rs 1,000 denomination having a face value of Rs 49,88,000 by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) from IGI Airport on April 18, 2014, which was re-registered by the NIA on June 25, 2014. The NIA filed a charge sheet in the case against two accused persons on January 2, 2015, and subsequently, a supplementary chargesheet was filed against three accused persons on November 23, 2017.

Earlier, on April 4 this year, the NIA Special Court, New Delhi had convicted one accused in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

