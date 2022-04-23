Left Menu

UGC, AICTE caution students against pursuing higher education in Pakistan

University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) advised Indian students not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing higher education while stating that such degrees wouldn't be recognised in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 12:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) advised Indian students not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing highereducation while stating that such degrees wouldn't be recognised in India. Secretary of UGC and Member Secretary, AICTE in joint advisory said that any Indian national/overseas citizen of India who intends to take admission in any degree college or educational institution of Pakistan shall not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India on the basis of such educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan.

The UGC and AICTE further informed students, "However, migrants and their children who have acquired higher education degrees in Pakistan and were awarded citizenship by India would be eligible for seeking employment in India after obtaining Security Clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs." All India Council for Technical Education Chairperson Prof. Anil D Sahasrabudhe told ANI that there are many such institutes that are not good and the experience that has come with China and Ukraine after studying abroad, children get stuck after half of their education, that's why it is necessary to warn the students and parents.

The AICTE further told ANI that after completing half of their education while coming to India, when the students would not get the benefit of that degree, the parent's money goes waste. "So, the purpose is to caution the students," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

