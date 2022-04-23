J-K's Banihal Qazigund road tunnel, other initiatives set for unveiling by PM Modi tomorrow

Banihal Qazigund road tunnel, a key developmental project in Jammu and Kashmir, along with other developmental initiatives are set for unveiling by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. Built at a cost of over Rs 3,100 crore, the 8.45 km Banihal Qazigund road tunnel would reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 km, and also reduce journey time by around one and a half hours.

It is a twin-tube tunnel - one for each direction of travel - with the twin tubes being interconnected by a cross passage every 500 m, for maintenance and emergency evacuation. The tunnel would help establish an all-weather connection between Jammu and Kashmir, and bring the two regions closer. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Ratle and Kwar Hydroelectric projects during his visit to Palli panchayat in Jammu and Kashmir to take part in celebrations of National Panchayati Raj Day.

The 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project will be constructed on the Chenab river in Kishtwar District at a cost of around Rs 5300 crore. The 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Project will also be built on the Chenab river in Kishtwar District at a cost of over Rs 4500 crore. Both the projects will help meet the power requirements of the region.

A 500 KW solar power plant at Palli, which will make it the country's first panchayat to become carbon neutral, will also be inaugurated tomorrow. The Prime Minister's Office in a statement said that since the introduction of constitutional reforms with regard to Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, the government has been focused on bringing about wide-ranging reforms to substantially improve governance and enhance ease of living for the people of the region at an unprecedented pace. The projects being inaugurated and whose foundation stones are being laid during this visit will go a long way in facilitating the provision of basic amenities, ensuring ease of mobility and development of infrastructure in the region, the PMO said. (ANI)

