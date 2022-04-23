Amit Shah arrives in Patna for day-long Bihar visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday arrived at Patna airport on a one-day visit to Bihar. He was received by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the airport.

Shah arrived in the capital of Bihar after a day after attending various events in Madhya Pradesh. The Union home minister is scheduled to spend the whole day in Bihar and engage in public and political events beginning with a programme to honour freedom fighter Veer Kunwar Singh as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Shah's Bihar visit is part of his three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Puducherry that began on Friday. As per engagements, Shah will visit Jagdishpur in the state's Bhojpur district and attend an event organized to celebrate 'Babu Veer Kunwar Singh Vijayutsav'.

The Home Minister will garland the photograph of freedom fighter Babu Veer Kunwar Singh as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at the event and later address a gathering. Shah will subsequently visit the Jamuhar area in Bihar's Sasaram in Rohtas district where he is scheduled to participate in the first convocation address of Gopal Narayan Singh Vishwavidyalaya. (ANI)

