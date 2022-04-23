Left Menu

JeM terrorist killed in J-K's Kulgam encounter, operation underway

A terrorist from proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed was killed in an encounter that broke out in the Mirhama area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Saturday, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-04-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 19:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

A terrorist from proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed was killed in an encounter that broke out in the Mirhama area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Saturday, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar. The operation is in progress.

"#KulgamEncounterUpdate: One #Pakistani #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed. #Operation in progress: IGP Kashmir," tweeted Kashmir Zone police. The operation started on Saturday evening in which the J-K police and Indian Army were on the job.

"Encounter has started at #Mirhama area of #Kulgam. Police and Army on job," the police had tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

