Siddaramaiah condoles death of 2 in Tumkur

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday condoled the death of two people in Tumkur.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-04-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 23:34 IST
Siddaramaiah condoles death of 2 in Tumkur
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday condoled the death of two people in Tumkur. "My heart wrenches to see the death of 2 Dalits in Tumkur. The atrocities on the marginalized sections continue under the government. I urge the CM of Karnataka to arrest the culprits at the earliest. My deepest condolences to the family members of the deceased," tweeted Siddaramaiah.

Taking a political jibe, he also mentioned the failure of the state government in maintaining law and order situation in Karnataka. "The death of Dalits in Tumkur reflects the apathy of BJP towards Dalits, and failure to maintain law and Order. The Home Minister is unfit to continue and should resign immediately. Government should immediately announce compensation to the victims," he said in another tweet.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government in the state of betraying Dalits and scheduled tribes, by diverting the funds of Rs 7,885 crore meant for scheduled caste sub-plan (SCSP) and Tribal sub-plan (TSP), for the infrastructure projects. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

