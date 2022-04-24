Left Menu

J-K: Police retrieve bodies of two JeM terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter

The Jammu and Kashmir police in an official statement informed that the bodies of both the terrorists who were killed in the Kulgam encounter were retrieved during the wee hours of Sunday.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-04-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 15:57 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir police in an official statement informed that the bodies of both the terrorists who were killed in the Kulgam encounter were retrieved during the wee hours of Sunday. The terrorists eliminated in the encounter have been identified as Pakistan-based Sultan Pathan and Zabiullah, proscribed with the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

According to the police both the killed terrorists were "A" categorised and active since the year 2018 in the areas of Kulgam and Shopian districts. "Both the killed terrorists had a history of terror crime cases including attacks on Police/ Security Forces (SFs), abduction of security personnel, civilian atrocities, Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attacks, and weapon looting. Besides, they were also instrumental in the recruitment of gullible youth into terror folds," said the police.

"Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition including two AK series Rifles, seven AK series Magazines, nine Grenades, two Pouches, and Rs 7,000 (cash) were recovered from the site of encounter," it added. All these materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

In this connection, a case has been registered under relevant sections of law in the Kulgam Police Station and an investigation has been initiated. The police have urged people to cooperate with till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials if any. (ANI)

