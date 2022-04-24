Agri Ministry to organise campaign next week to highlight achievements in farm sector

Union Agriculture Ministry will organise a campaign during April 25-30 to highlight the achievements made in the farm sector since independence and also create awareness about the various programmes run by the Centre for the benefits of farmers.

The campaign 'Kisan Bhagidari, Prathmikta Hamari' is being organised under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in association with various other ministries, according to an official statement.

More than 1 crore farmers and stakeholders are expected to participate in the campaign through direct (offline) and virtual (online) medium across the country.

To create massive awareness and wider publicity, the outreach of the campaign will be carried out through print, electronic and social media, production of audio video clips, jingles, and short video films.

The agriculture ministry has worked out a roadmap for organising various farmer-centric campaigns, workshops, programmes, seminars and webinars during Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

In this connection, the ministry is organizing the Kisan Bhagidari, Prathmikta Hamari campaign from April 25-30, 2022, the statement said.

The ministry will highlight milestones of agriculture development in 75 years of India's Independence during the campaign.

The milestone includes green revolution and self-sufficiency in food grain production; largest producer of horticulture crops; improvement in crop irrigation; use of ICT in agriculture; application of remote sensing/GIS/Drones in agriculture.

Application of bio-technology in agriculture; advancement in farm mechanization; soil health management and effective management of pests will also be highlighted.

The campaign will also highlight the activities and achievements under various flagship schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana.

The ministry during this campaign will also create mass awareness and talk about achievements in schemes such as Kisan Credit Card; agriculture credit; e-National Agriculture Market (e-NAM); Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs); Soil Health Card; Organic and Natural Farming.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav as a mass festival to commemorate the 75 years of its independence.

The festival has already begun across the country from March 12, 2021 and will conclude on August 15, 2023, a year after the 75th anniversary of independence.

