Left Menu

102 kg drugs concealed in Mulethi consignment seized at Attari border

A total of 102 kg of heroin was confiscated by the Integrated Check Post (ICP) Attari, under Amritsar Customs (P) Commissionerate, said Customs on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 22:45 IST
102 kg drugs concealed in Mulethi consignment seized at Attari border
Amritsar Customs with the seized consignment.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 102 kg of heroin was confiscated by the Integrated Check Post (ICP) Attari, under Amritsar Customs (P) Commissionerate, said Customs on Sunday. "A consignment from Afghanistan had come to ICP Attari. We noticed something unusual, during the investigation, it was found to be heroin. A total of 102 kg of heroin was found. We are taking action under NDPS Act," said Customs Commissioner of Amritsar Rahul Nangre.

The drugs were concealed in a liquorice roots (Mulethi) consignment imported from Afghanistan by a Delhi-based importer. Regular imports of Afghanistan origin items such as dry fruits, fresh fruits and herbs take place via Integrated Check Post (ICP) Attari, under Amritsar Customs (P) Commissionerate. In view of the changed political situation in Afghanistan since August 2021 and the sensitive nature of trade, a strict examination is being carried out of all import cargo.

Amritsar Customs has booked many cases of concealment of gold and drugs at Airports as well as at Land Customs Station, ICP Attari. In this process, in one of the biggest cases in India, approximately 532.630 kgs of drugs were seized at ICP, Attari from imports of Afghanistan in June 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

After Visa, Mastercards, China's Unionpay also suspends operations in Russia

 China
2
Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRISE

Check out this image of Earth and Moon taken from Mars orbit by NASA's HiRIS...

 Global
3
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
4
NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than previous

NASA's InSight detects largest Marsquakes to date; five times stronger than ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022