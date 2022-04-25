PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 25

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Norway's wealth fund backs calls for special audit at scandal-hit Credit Suisse
Tower block developers scale back London projects over higher costs

Failed UK power supplier Bulb pays millions in bonuses
Half of UK small companies say rising costs will hit growth

Overview Norway's $1.3 trillion oil fund has backed calls for a special audit at Credit Suisse AG and warned it would not absolve executives and members of the board from blame over multiple scandals as pressure grows on the company to revamp its senior management.

Tower block developers are pulling back from London as the costs of doing business in the city is increasing, adding to the mayor's challenge to tackle the capital's housing shortage. Gas and electricity provider Bulb Energy has been paying millions in bonuses to retain staff since its 1.7 billion pounds government bailout in November.

Almost half of small British companies have said the rising costs of doing business in the UK will stall growth this year, according to a survey by the Federation of Small Businesses. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

