MNS chief Raj Thackeray to skip all-party meeting called by the Maha govt

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray will not participate in the all-party meeting called by the state government to resolve the loudspeaker dispute, said the MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande on Monday. MNS leaders Sandeep Deshpande, Bala Nandgaonkar, and Nitin Sardesai will attend the meeting called by the Maharashtra government.

The Home Minister Dilip Walse on Sunday called for an all-party meeting to be held today. The meeting is expected to be on the discussion about the law and order situation in the state amid the row over loudspeakers. In wake of the ongoing loudspeaker row in the state, Thackeray had said that the Muslims in the country should understand that "religion is not above law and country" while also asking them to take down loudspeakers from mosques.

"We don't want riots in Maharashtra. No one has opposed the offering of prayers. We want the loudspeakers that are put up in the mosques and are illegal in the entire country should be taken down. If you do it on loudspeaker, then we will also use loudspeakers for it. Muslims should understand that religion isn't bigger than the law. After May 3, I will see what to do," said Thackeray. Amid his sharp comments, the Maharashtra home department has decided to implement the earlier court orders on the use of loudspeakers at religious sites. The state government will now make it mandatory for religious sites to seek permission for using loudspeakers.

The row started after the MNS chief stoked controversy by asking the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques till May 3 while warning that if the demand isn't met, his party members will put loudspeakers to play "Hanuman Chalisa".(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)