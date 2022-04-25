Iran confirms fifth round of talks held with Saudi Arabia

Regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia held a fifth round of "positive" talks in Baghdad last Thursday on normalizing bilateral relations, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh confirmed on Monday.

"The fifth round of talks between Saudi Arabia and Tehran were held in Iraq and the talks were progressive and positive," Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference.

