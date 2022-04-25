Sonowal directs Paradip port for augmenting capacity to 500 MMTPA by 2030

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, reviewed projects of Paradip Port and gave directions to the port for augmenting its capacity to 500 MMTPA (Million Metric Tonne Per Annum) by 2030. The Minister made his first official visit to Paradip Port Authority in Odisha as part of regular review on 24th March, 2022. During the meeting, the Minister reviewed various infrastructure projects, PPA Projects, functioning of the Port, ease of business initiative, green initiative, business development activity of the Port.

Shri Sonowal inaugurated Container Scanner worth Rs 29.68 crore that can scan up to 25 Trucks per hour in scan mode. The Container Scanner complies to International Security Screening standards and reduces the need for manual inspection of Containers providing high performance imaging capability with organic/inorganic material and celebration. It shall boost movement of container traffic in the Port.

The Minister laid Foundation Stone for 2nd exit-cum-road flyover (Gati-Shakti Project) as part of additional Port connectivity from National Highway at Paradip Port. This Road-cum-flyover of 2.4 kms long serve as alternative Entry/Exit option to/from the Port, facilitating in safe and congestion-free movement of vehicles. Costing Rs 93 crore it will help segregation of Cargo traffic from passenger movement to/from Port Township.

Shri Sonowal also inaugurated the Sewerage Treatment Plant and Paradip College Boy's Hostel and participated in Plantation dive at Aayush Garden .

The Minister also inaugurated the Biju Convention Centre and held meeting with Stakeholders. He also reviewed progress with officials of IDCO, IOCL, on Paradip Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR). During the review of progress of PCPIR, he stressed on collaborative approach for faster development to bring overall development of the area.

