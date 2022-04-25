Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and Dr. VK Singh inaugurate 'Yog Prabha' event

The Ministry of Civil Aviation organized "Yog Prabha", a mega Yoga event today at Safdarjung Airport, New Delhi. The event was inaugurated and led by Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and the Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen. (Dr). V.K. Singh (Retd). Over 900 officials of MoCA and its Attached organizations/PSU/Autonomous bodies participated in this mega event. Yoga Instructors from Morarji Desai Institute of Yoga were guiding the participants in performing various Yoga Asanas and Pranayama techniques as well as simultaneously stating their benefits.

At the initiative of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the United Nations General Assembly took a historic decision in 2014 to declare 21st June as the International Day of Yoga (IDY). This worldwide acceptance of Yoga is a matter of pride for our country, as Yoga is an integral part of our nation's cultural and spiritual heritage.

With almost two months to International Yoga Day on 21st June 2022 during the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Yog Prabha helped in creating a wider awareness among the participants about importance of Yoga and will motivate them to participate Yoga daily.

(With Inputs from PIB)