Left Menu

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and Dr. VK Singh inaugurate 'Yog Prabha' event

Yoga Instructors from Morarji Desai Institute of Yoga were guiding the participants in performing various Yoga Asanas and Pranayama techniques as well as simultaneously stating their benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 14:47 IST
Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and Dr. VK Singh inaugurate 'Yog Prabha' event
At the initiative of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the United Nations General Assembly took a historic decision in 2014 to declare 21st June as the International Day of Yoga (IDY). Image Credit: Twitter(@MoCA_GoI)
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Civil Aviation organized "Yog Prabha", a mega Yoga event today at Safdarjung Airport, New Delhi. The event was inaugurated and led by Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and the Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen. (Dr). V.K. Singh (Retd). Over 900 officials of MoCA and its Attached organizations/PSU/Autonomous bodies participated in this mega event. Yoga Instructors from Morarji Desai Institute of Yoga were guiding the participants in performing various Yoga Asanas and Pranayama techniques as well as simultaneously stating their benefits.

At the initiative of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the United Nations General Assembly took a historic decision in 2014 to declare 21st June as the International Day of Yoga (IDY). This worldwide acceptance of Yoga is a matter of pride for our country, as Yoga is an integral part of our nation's cultural and spiritual heritage.

With almost two months to International Yoga Day on 21st June 2022 during the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Yog Prabha helped in creating a wider awareness among the participants about importance of Yoga and will motivate them to participate Yoga daily.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

11-year-old girl raped by church priest in UP, accused arrested

 India
3
Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agencies

Large fire reported at oil storage depot in Russia's city of Bryansk - agenc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022