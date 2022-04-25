Left Menu

Under-construction building in Delhi's Satya Niketan collapses, 5 rescued

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have rescued five persons so far from the debris of an under-construction building that collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 17:10 IST
NDRF personnel rescues a man from the debris of Satya Niketan building (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have rescued five persons so far from the debris of an under-construction building that collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan on Monday. The NDRF has brought trained dogs to detect the victims trapped in the debris.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and said that he is taking stock of the rescue work at the site of the collapse. "This accident is very sad. The district administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. I myself am taking every information related to the incident," he said.

As per the South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Mukesh Suryan, the building was someone's house who wanted to get it repaired. He also added that it was in a danger zone, and the same was notified to the police and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate. "We had pasted a notice on March 31 that the building is in danger zone. We also intimated the police, SDM on April 14. As per my knowledge, two to three people are trapped inside," he added.

As per the Delhi Fire Service, six fire tenders rushed to the spot after receiving a call about the collapse of an under-construction building in the Satya Niketan area. "Five labourers are feared to be trapped," they added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

