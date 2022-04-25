Exclude single-use plastic items from events starting Jul 1: Tent decorators' association

The All India Tent Decorators Welfare Association (AITDWA) has asked its members across the country to ensure that single-use plastics are not used in programs and events they participate in from July 1, its national president said here on Monday.

''The Centre's decision to ban single-use plastic is a welcoming decision for environment protection. The association has extended its support to the decision,'' Ravi Jindal told PTI.

He said the association has asked its members to make sure that the direction of the central government to ban single-use plastic is strictly followed.

On August 12, 2021, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said that the ban on single-use plastics would be imposed from July 1, 2022.

''We have asked all the state units to ensure that single-use plastic is not used in functions. For this, an affidavit will have to be taken at the time of booking of marriage functions,'' Jindal.

''In India, around 15 crore people are part of the wedding industry, which includes tent dealers, event managers, people handling lighting, generators, decoration, catering, photographers, marriage garden and resort operators, etc. The industry is one of the major sectors using single-use plastic,'' he said.

