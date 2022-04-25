Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates new building of Mumbai suburbs' first medical college

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday inaugurated the new building of the first Medical College in Mumbai suburbs- Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Medical College at Dr RN Cooper Hospital campus here.

Updated: 25-04-2022 22:30 IST
Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates first medical college of Mumbai suburb (Photo: Thackeray's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday inaugurated the new building of the first Medical College in Mumbai suburbs- Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Medical College at Dr RN Cooper Hospital campus here. Thackeray believes that the college building will help nurture MBBS and post-graduate students to further strengthen the state's medical infrastructure.

Taking to Twitter, the Guardian Minister said, "Inaugurated the new building of the first Medical College in Mumbai Suburbs - Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Medical College at the Dr RN Cooper Hospital campus. This building will nurture MBBS and PG students to further strengthen our medical infrastructure." Further, terming the inauguration a "moment of pride", Thackeray said that the medical college will help bridge the gap between the doctor-patient ratio in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation hospitals.

"As a Guardian Minister, it is a moment of pride to have a dedicated medical education facility in the suburbs that will groom future doctors, nurses and medical staff and also help bridge the gap between the doctor-patient ratio in BMC hospitals," he tweeted. As per the Minister, the BMC has five medical colleges in Mumbai and is probably the only municipal corporation in India to have so. (ANI)

