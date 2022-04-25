Left Menu

Several Delhi-bound flights delayed, diverted due to bad weather

Bad weather conditions, paired with strong wind, have affected flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday night.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 23:01 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Bad weather conditions, paired with strong wind, have affected flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday night. According to Delhi airport sources, Flight UK940 (Air Vistara) from Mumbai to Delhi has been diverted to Lucknow due to bad weather at the Delhi airport for a safe landing.

"Few flights have been diverted for safe landing and other delayed. The regular flight operations will be commenced as strong winds settle down," he added. Earlier, SpiceJet tweeted: "Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

All airlines have messaged or updated passengers via social media regarding delay in flight operations due to bad weather at Delhi airport. The India Meteorological Department, in a tweet, had predicted rain and thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds "likely to continue over Northeast India." (ANI)

